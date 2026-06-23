Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing woman who needs daily medications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing woman who needs daily medication.

Keyauna Wilson, 24, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 289 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen getting into a newer model gray sedan around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the 8700 block of East 92nd Place in KCMO.

She was wearing a strapless white top, light-colored shorts and a white headband.

Wilson has multiple medical diagnoses that require daily medication.

If you know her whereabouts, please call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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