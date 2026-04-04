Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing 12-year-old Saturday

UPDATE, 12:06 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reported Jamerson, the missing 12-year-old, was safely located Saturday.

ORIGINAL REPORT, earlier | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile, 12, who was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday.

Tahiry Jamerson was last observed Friday night at 10110 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The juvenile was wearing black pants and a white shirt with pink lettering, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Jamerson, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair with brown highlights.

KCPD says Jamerson has asthma and a depression diagnosis.

If you see the juvenile, contact the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

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