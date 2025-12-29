Kansas City, Missouri police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Khelil Clay-Terrell was last seen about 5pm. Sunday evening near Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Khelil is a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5'-7" tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black bonnett, red coat, red pajama pants, black shoes and a bacalava mask.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call the Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5041 or 911.