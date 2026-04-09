Kansas City, Missouri, Police locate missing 27-year-old woman

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says Ashley has been located and is safe.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police department is searching for a missing 27-year-old woman.

Ashley Patterson was last seen at 11:40 p.m. near NW 70th Street and N. Gower Avenue.

Police say Patterson is 5'1", 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank-top and blue jeans.

Police say she is driving a black Chevrolet Cruz with Missouri temp tag: 00F9KC.

If you know her whereabouts call 911, or notify the KCPD Domestic Violence Unit at (816) 234-5235.

