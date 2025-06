KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 31-year-old woman last seen on Saturday, June 7.

Rayquelle S. Session is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

KCPD Rayquelle S. Session

She was last known to be living in her vehicle, a 2016 white Dodge Durango, in the Kansas City area, police said.

Session was last spoken with on June 24, but her family is worried about her well-being.

If you know her whereabouts, call 911.

