Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing 37-year-old man

UPDATE, 2:05 p.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, police said Joshua Massie, 37, who was missing, has been found safe.

EARLIER REPORT | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a man who was last seen May 27.

Joshua Massie, 37, was last seen near The Paseo and East 27th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes, per KCPD.

Massie was wearing a T-shirt and light-colored shorts, but police said he may have changed clothes.

KCPD said Massie is homeless and is known to struggle with issues relating to his mental health.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

—