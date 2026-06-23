Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing 60-year-old man last seen May 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 60-year-old man.

William Keys was last seen at around 2 p.m. on May 29 in the area of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and The Paseo.

Keys is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants and is believed to be on foot.

Police said his family is concerned for his well-being.

If anyone sees Keys, they are urged to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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