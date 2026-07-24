Missing 71-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man found safe

UPDATE, 8:15 p.m. | An Endangered Silver Advisory for Billy P. Eskridge has been canceled.

He has been located safe and is back home with his family, according to law enforcement.

EARLIER REPORT | Police are working to locate a missing man, 71, who was last seen Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Billy P. Eskridge was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of East 55th Street and Virginia Avenue walking away from his residence.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Eskridge was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Eskridge is diagnosed with dementia, per a Missouri State Highway Patrol Endangered Silver Advisory.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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