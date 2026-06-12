Kansas City, Missouri, police searching for missing mother and child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing mother and child last seen Thursday morning.

Alexis Olivieri, 19, and her 3-year-old daughter were last seen around 4 a.m. Thursday near 6214 E. 10th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Olivieri was wearing a green dress and she is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to KCPD.

She may have a black stroller with her.

Police said the family is concerned for their well-being.

Anyone who sees the two is urged to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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