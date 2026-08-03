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Kansas City, Missouri, police seek help locating missing 16-year-old

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KCPD
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Brooklyn Smith, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday, July 26, in the area of East 100th Terrace and Tullis Avenue. Police said she was on foot.

She is said to be 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 175 pounds. She has piercings on both sides.

Police are unsure what she was wearing when last seen.

Brooklyn’s family is worried about her safety, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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