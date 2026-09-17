Kansas City, Missouri, police working to locate missing 47-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man, 47, who was last contacted Tuesday.

James Schwartzburg was last contacted around 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, per KCPD.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and he is bald with blue eyes.

Schwartzburg could be in a 2023 Dodge Challenger with a Missouri license plate, TM4P0P.

Anyone who sees him or has information is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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