Kansas City, Missouri, police working to locate missing 56-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman, 56, last seen Wednesday evening.

Karen A. Bishop was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday near 6256 E. 26th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bishop is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds, per KCPD.

Police said she had on a blue and green shirt when she went missing.

Her friends and family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who sees Bishop is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

—