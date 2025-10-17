Kansas City, Missouri, resident volunteering to clean up city ahead of World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, resident took matters into his own hands Thursday, spending nearly five hours cleaning up the overgrown intersection of E. Truman Road and Troost Avenue after noticing the area's poor condition while driving by.

J'Rone Hoskins volunteered his time once again to clear vegetation and remove trash from the sidewalk, motivated by the hundreds of thousands of tourists expected to visit KCMO next summer for the World Cup.

"My overall mission is to have them see a beautiful Kansas City," J’Rome Hoskins said. "I want them to see a well-groomed, manicured area when they’re going to those places."

He's not only doing this for visitors, but also for his neighbors.

"I hope to inspire people to see the city in a different light," Hoskins said.

Beautifying areas is a side gig for the owner of H & H Area Beautification Lawn Services.

Across the street from where he spent his Thursday afternoon is the Missouri Sewing Machine Company. The family-owned business has been in the area for 90 years and has observed Truman Road's transformation over the decades.

"It’s helpful anytime people beautify Truman Road because it’s kind of a forgotten street in this area," said Curt Catenhauser, president of the business. "Now it’s just become what you see now. It’s terrible. You can’t even walk there."

According to the City of Kansas City, cleaning up the parking lot and sidewalk at that intersection is the responsibility of the property owners, while the City maintains the roadway itself.

The City says residents who see issues with vegetation moving onto the right of way should report it through the myKCMO app. That way, they track and address it with property owners.

"We’re sorry to hear that nearby residents feel forgotten. That is not our goal, and we hope they use the available tools to report concerns," said a statement sent to KSHB 41 from the City.

The City also said it is working on several beautification efforts in preparation for the World Cup.

Hoskins says everyone can help get to the root of the problem—from simple actions like throwing trash in the trash can to more involved efforts.

"Just start locally. Start within your neighborhood. If you have the means, get your lawnmower or weed eater — maybe cut your neighbor’s yard, maybe trim that overgrown patch of grass in your neighborhood," Hoskins said.

