Kansas City, Missouri, riverfront development gets official name: Current Landing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive development underway along Kansas City, Missouri's riverfront has an official name: Current Landing.

The first phase of the project, located next to CPKC Stadium, features a mixed-use development of residential, dining and entertainment.

On Friday, the Kansas City Current, Palmer Square Real Estate Management and Marquee Development, announced the first phase will be completed before the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Residential “pre-leasing” and restaurant announcements will start in January 2026.

The development team also announced Friday construction is underway on a town square connected just to the west of the stadium. The two-acre town square is slated for completion by early Spring 2026. The group plans to use the space for new events, pre-match activities before games and soccer watch parties, including for next summer’s World Cup.

“Kansas City was founded on its riverfront,” KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said in a news release. “Through Current Landing, we are proud to welcome a new era of vibrant riverfront experiences for generations of Kansas Citians to come.”

The group says residences will be available for move-in by early Spring 2026, with all residences available prior to the World Cup in June.

The residential buildings will be part of two buildings - River’s Edge and Confluence.

The development also aims to become “Kansas City’s new culinary hub,” featuring more than 10 new restaurants and bars.

“Representing the most exciting development along Kansas City’s riverfront in over a century, Current Landing offers some of the best live, work, and play amenities in the Midwest, and is at the center of the future of Kansas City and teh center of mixed-use entertainment district development in the United States,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release. “Kansas City is proud to the the home of Current Landing and cannot wait welcome thousands of residents, neighbors and visitors to Kansas City’s most dynamic new neighborhood.”

