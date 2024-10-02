Kansas City, Missouri, to host multiple NCAA championship events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA has awarded Kansas City, Missouri, multiple championship events, including the 2027 Men's Division I Midwest Regional Basketball Tournament.

CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current, was selected as the host site for the 2025 NCAA DI Women’s College Cup and the 2026 NCAA DII Women’s and Men’s Soccer Championships, according to a news release from the Big 12 Conference.

“We are so excited to be hosting the NCAA soccer championships at CPKC Stadium,” said Stefanie Tomlin, vice president of stadium business development and general manager at CPKC Stadium. “It’s been the goal from the beginning to be a premiere venue for other sports events of all levels. As the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional team, we take great pride in providing a platform and a world-class venue for the top collegiate soccer talent in the country.”

This is the first time the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championships will be played in KCMO, per the news release.

The NCAA Division II Women’s Championships were held at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City in 2016 and 2017.

In December 2025, Kansas City will host the NCAA D-I Women's Volleyball Championships at the T-Mobile Center, which hosted the NCAA D-I Men’s Wrestling Championships last spring.

Here's the list of NCAA championship events to be held in KCMO:

2027 Division I Midwest Regional



Kansas City, Mo.

T-Mobile Center

Hosts: Big 12 Conference and Kansas City Sports Commission

2026 Division II Finals (Division II Championships Festival)



Lawrence, Kan.

Rim Rock

Hosts: Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Kansas City Sports Commission

2026 Division II Finals (Division II Championships Festival)



Kansas City, Mo.

The Pembroke Hill School

Hosts: Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Kansas City Sports Commission

2025 Women’s College Cup



Kansas City, Mo.

CPKC Stadium

Hosts: University of Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

2026 Division II Men’s & Women’s Finals (Division II Championships Festival)



Kansas City, Mo.

CPKC Stadium

Hosts: Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Kansas City Sports Commission

2026 Division II Finals (Division II Championships Festival)



Kansas City, Mo.

Municipal Auditorium

Hosts: Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Kansas City Sports Commission

