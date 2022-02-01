Kansas City, Missouri, to offer free parking in city garages during winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with Kansas City, Missouri, announced there will be free parking in city garages in efforts to get vehicles off the streets before a winter storm arrives in the area.
To get free parking, people can scan the QR code provided in the tweet below at participating garages.
They will then receive a validated parking ticket that will be valid from Tuesday until Thursday.
1.) Enter a participating parking garage
2.) Use the QR code at the gate
3.) Receive a validated parking ticket (effective Tues-Thurs)
More info & locations: https://t.co/jHDXAeLsCZ pic.twitter.com/QtWH12pxSo
To find participating garages, people can visit the city's website or listed below:
- Ed Wolf Garage 1100 Oak St.
- JE Dunn Garage 1100 Cherry St. Auditorium
- Plaza Garage 1220 Wyandotte St.
- West Bottoms Garage 1601 State Line Rd.
- Arts District Garage 17th Wyandotte (Kauffman Center)
- KC Live! Garage 151 E 13th St. (Under Power & Light)