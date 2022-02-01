Kansas City, Missouri, to offer free parking in city garages during winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with Kansas City, Missouri, announced there will be free parking in city garages in efforts to get vehicles off the streets before a winter storm arrives in the area.

To get free parking, people can scan the QR code provided in the tweet below at participating garages.

They will then receive a validated parking ticket that will be valid from Tuesday until Thursday.

#KCMO is offering FREE parking in city garages to get vehicles off the street before the storm.

1.) Enter a participating parking garage

2.) Use the QR code at the gate

3.) Receive a validated parking ticket (effective Tues-Thurs)

More info & locations: https://t.co/jHDXAeLsCZ pic.twitter.com/QtWH12pxSo — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) February 1, 2022

To find participating garages, people can visit the city's website or listed below: