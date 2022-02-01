Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, to offer free parking in city garages during winter storm

Charlie Keegan
Snow falls on Hyde Park in KCMO.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Feb 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with Kansas City, Missouri, announced there will be free parking in city garages in efforts to get vehicles off the streets before a winter storm arrives in the area.

To get free parking, people can scan the QR code provided in the tweet below at participating garages.

They will then receive a validated parking ticket that will be valid from Tuesday until Thursday.

To find participating garages, people can visit the city's website or listed below:

  • Ed Wolf Garage 1100 Oak St.
  • JE Dunn Garage 1100 Cherry St. Auditorium
  • Plaza Garage 1220 Wyandotte St.
  • West Bottoms Garage 1601 State Line Rd.
  • Arts District Garage 17th Wyandotte (Kauffman Center)
  • KC Live! Garage 151 E 13th St. (Under Power & Light)
