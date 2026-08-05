Kansas City, Missouri, voters say yes to 5 ballot measures, approve $1.7 billion in bonds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, voters said yes to five ballot questions Tuesday, approving projects ranging from affordable housing to sewer infrastructure.

The measures asked for a total of $1.7 billion in bonds.

The approval of Question 1 means a $100 million bond will help pay for affordable housing projects. KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan previously reported the city’s Housing Trust Fund has received $61 million and created roughly 3,000 affordable housing units since 2018.

When voters said yes to Question 2, they approved a $100 million bond to refurbish city-owned buildings, such as City Hall, Municipal Auditorium, the Music Hall and the convention center.

The passage of Question 3 renewed a 1/8th-cent sales tax to help fund the Central City Economic Development sales tax. Keegan previously reported the tax has generated about $88 million since 2017 to help fund 58 projects within a district bordered by 9th Street to the north, Gregory to the south, Indiana Avenue to the east and The Paseo to the west.

Questions 4 and 5 will allow the city to use two $750 million bonds to pay for water and sewer pipe infrastructure. Had voters denied these bonds, Mayor Quinton Lucas said water bills would undoubtedly increase to cover costs of repairs. Staggered water increases are already in the works unrelated to this measure.

Lucas categorized the success as a win for the city.

"With success in reducing violent crime, building housing for working people, and bringing more jobs, events, and resources to Kansas City, my administration has built strong political capital with the public over the past decade — which is why we have won 18 Kansas City issues elections since my time as mayor began, going undefeated and investing an estimated $3.6 billion back into our community," Lucas said in a statement. "We were proud to use our capital today to build a Kansas City that will be more affordable for our neighbors, take care of its roads and sewers, and will continue to grow all of our communities, especially those that for too long were left out. We have one year left on our work and expect to accomplish even more thanks to the wisdom, generosity, and spirit of Kansas Citians."

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