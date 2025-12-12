KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers Jackson County, Missouri. He listened to the voices of those from the KCMO court system after hearing about a unique way they're helping people get back on their feet. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

A unique approach in Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court is asking people in the legal system to reconnect with their childhood dreams as part of their journey toward rehabilitation and personal growth.

The Wellness Court offered an opportunity led by one of the founders of Storytailor Inc. to tap into their passion from the past.

Kansas City, Missouri, Wellness Court uses childhood dreams, passions to help rebuild lives

"We could use that as a leverage point or a building block to help them kind of re-enter the world the way they want to be seen," Herston Fails said.

This is to find hobbies to inspire career opportunities for those in the program.

The Wellness Court was created when merging Drug Court and Mental Health Court, with a goal to get people out of the legal system.

Donna Reed is one participant who embraced this approach. When asked about her childhood aspirations, she recalled her early dreams with clarity.

"I swore I was gonna be an ice skater," Reed said. "After ice skater, I was gonna be a doctor."

The dream of becoming a doctor is one she's working toward today.

Reed was in nursing school when the pandemic hit. At that time, she got married and found out she was pregnant with twins.

"It's important for me to finish so that I can show my kids that they can finish something," Reed said. "Just because you stopped something doesn't mean that's the end."

Reed's journey into the legal system began during an incredibly challenging period in her life. Her pregnancy came with complications. Her son was born early, and she lost her daughter during pregnancy.

"My son was born at 25 weeks, 6 days, and he weighed less than one pound," Reed said.

Suffering from the loss of her daughter and then health issues with her son while in the NICU, became the catalyst that challenged he relationship.

"I didn't have time for him," Reed said. He didn't have time for me and one fight blew up and turned into me getting physical with him."

Now participating in the Wellness Court, Reed is working to address her past actions and move forward.

"Positive that this is gonna help me and make a great change and positive impact for me," Reed said.

The program is designed to offer second chances to participants. Judge Courtney Wachal is helping innovate the program.

"We don’t want you to just focus on your sobriety and your mental wellness, we want you to find yourself and to pursue the hobbies that you enjoy and the things that you enjoy," Wachal said.

She believes this approach will have lasting benefits for both individuals and the community.

"It's gonna improve our court, and it's gonna reduce recidivism," Wachal said. "It's gonna keep people out of court and just allow them to thrive in our city and that's what it's all about."

Herston Fails is helping guide the participants to re-imagining their worth.

"I have a personal passion for making sure that we rehumanize people," Fails said.

The focus on rediscovering dreams that may have been locked away has proven meaningful for participants like Reed.

"I hadn't thought about being an ice skater in forever," Reed said.

Reed is leading with positivity, hoping others take inspiration from her story.

"Be a positive person, even with everything going on. I try to be helpful to other people, inspiring to my kids, and just, if you don't be positive, then no one else around you is gonna be positive either," said Reed.

The program is a year-long. Those who complete the requirement then get their charges dismissed.

The Wellness Court participants are also supported by the Beyond the Bench nonprofit, which offers resources to those in the legal system who may need additional support currently blocked by barriers.

