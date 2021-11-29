KCMO Council Committee to consider waiving residency requirement for next Visit KC CEO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee is set to review whether to waive the city’s residency requirement for the next chief executive officer and president of Visit KC.

The council’s Special Committee for Legal Review is set to take up the measure at its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

According to the ordinance, which would ultimately require full council approval, the new CEO would be allowed to live outside the city limits, citing “certain circumstances and when it is in the best interests of the city.”

Randall Landes, Visit KC’s chief financial officer, has served as the organization’s interim president and CEO since the resignation of Jason Fulvi in September 2021.

Fulvi, who left to pursue a position with Arrivalist, had served as Visit KC president and CEO since 2018.

In July 2020, the City Council passed an ordinance that required certain agencies, such as Visit KC, that receive at least 25% of their funding to require director-level and above employees to reside in Kansas City, Missouri.

A city spokesperson said Monday that Visit KC’s waiver request marks the first time a waiver could be granted since the ordinance took effect on Aug. 1, 2020.

A Visit KC spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Monday that the organization planned to issue a statement at the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing, which is set to begin at 1 p.m.

The Visit KC Board of Directors is set to hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.