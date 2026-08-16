Kansas City nonprofit helping with relief efforts, collecting donations for earthquake victims in Colombia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area nonprofit is doing its part to help with relief efforts in Colombia after an earthquake struck earlier this week.

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the South American country Monday, killing at least 287 people, according to the Associated Press via Scripps News Group on Friday.

READ MORE | Rescue teams race the clock to find survivors of Colombia's devastating earthquake

The Colombian Cultural Association MO-KAN collected donations Saturday and will be collecting more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

KSHB 41 reporter Braden Bates stopped by the donation drop off Saturday to speak with organizers.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 Orlando Gutierrez, left, and Gustavo Restrepo, right.

"We knew that we could count on our community to step up and bring forth the donations," Orlando Gutierrez said.

Gustavo Restrepo told KSHB 41 that he has a personal connection to the tragedy — his cousin is currently missing.

"The only thing that we found was his motorcycle and the building where he was living crashed," Restrepo said.

He said he hopes his cousin is found, whether that is alive or dead.

Gutierrez and Restrepo also shared a message of solidarity with the Colombian community.

"We stand with you, of course," Gutierrez said. "You know, there's only so much we can do from the distance, but we'll do everything we can to help and support."

Donations can be dropped off at St. Anthony Parish, located at 309 Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 The Colombian Cultural Association in Kansas City is collecting donations to help those impacted by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Colombia on Aug. 10.

Items needed include the following.:



Sleeping bags

Mattresses

Blankets, sheets and pillows (no comforters)

Waterproof tarps

Flashlights

Work gloves (no surgical gloves)

Construction face masks

Safety goggles

Safety helmets

High-resistance boots

Waterproof ponchos

Backpacks

Buckets and containers

Reinforced/durable bags for debris

Basic hand tools

First-aid kits

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and wet wipes (travel size)

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