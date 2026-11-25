RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City-area organization that supports the families of fallen first responders is stepping in to help the family of Raytown Police Officer Joshua Kerr, who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon.

SAFE — the Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund — plans to deliver $40,000 to the Kerr family. The money comes from donations, fundraisers and corporate events.

Watch: Kansas City nonprofit steps in to support family of Raytown officer Joshua Kerr killed in the line of duty

Kansas City nonprofit steps in to support family of Raytown officer Joshua Kerr killed in the line of duty

I met with SAFE leader Jan Zimmerman just moments after she got off the phone with the Raytown Police Department, where they were making a plan to help the Kerr family.

Zimmerman, a former police chief of the Raymore Police Department, wore her badge around her neck once again to show her respect for the fallen officer.

"I don't wear it often but as a show of respect, you know, the black band means that we've lost one of our own," Zimmerman said.

KSHB 41NEWS Raytown police officer killed in the line of duty; SAFE delivers $40,000 to his family



Zimmerman said SAFE works to reach grieving families quickly.

"The mission of Safe has always been to try and be with those families, if it's appropriate, to try and be with the families within the first 24 to 48 hours, because we want the families to grieve and take care of themselves and not worry about how they're going to pay the bills," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman, who spent more than 40 years in law enforcement, said she understands the danger of the profession firsthand.

"It is a dangerous profession. In my over 40-year career I lost people that I was very close to, people on my department in Kansas City, and people that I was friends with," Zimmerman said.

David Bernard, a retired Kansas City, Missouri, sergeant who worked in the homicide unit, said Kerr's death hits everyone.

"Here's a person that lost his life trying to protect the public, and yet he leaves or she leaves a family behind. You know, they've got to be cared for. So it's just a traumatic thing for everybody," Bernard said.

In his career, Bernard had to investigate incidents like these.

"One of the most horrendous things that you can do as an investigator is have to investigate the shooting or death of a fellow police officer," Bernard said.

Zimmerman said moving forward will not only be hard on the department but on the entire community.

"They've lost a hero, and so you know it's hard you know sometimes for for people to wrap their head around you know what that loss means to everyone," Zimmerman said.

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