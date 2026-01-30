Kansas City nurses, healthcare workers hold vigil for nurse killed during ICE operation in Minnesota

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

Dozens of members of the nation's largest union of registered nurses gathered for a vigil on Thursday night for Alex Pretti. Pretti was the man killed during an immigration operation over the weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Pretti was a registered nurse and worked for a VA hospital.

Healthcare workers and supporters shared their reaction to the fatal shooting.

Fabian Rosales

"Breaks my heart," Barb Shryack said.

Fabian Rosales

"We're here to care for our patients," nurse Lee Barker said. "We're here to care for communities, and if ICE is going to stand in the middle of that, that's not right."

More than 50 nurses, doctors and community members stood in the snow outside of Research Medical Center, holding candles and saying prayers for Pretti—the main message called for stopping government funding for ICE.

Fabian Rosales

"You would feel safer if you didn't think you're going to be hunted down every time you stepped outside your door," nurse Leslie Rogers said.

Signs and candles lit up against the snow on Meyer Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, as dozens from across the metro held a moment of silence for Pretti.

"As nurses, we just feel like if you attack one, you're attacking everyone," Rogers said.

Pretti was the second U.S. citizen shot and killed by ICE agents during recent unrest in Minneapolis.

Fabian Rosales

"This is just beyond over the line, and it's not acceptable," Mary Beth Lecluyse said.

Among the prayers for Pretti and his family, health care workers called to stop funding for ICE operations.

Fabian Rosales

"We have legislation on the books for all law enforcement, so I'm not understanding why it's not following in this instance," Ursula Copeland said. "Defunding is the only thing that will get some of our legislators' attention to sit down at the table, discuss it, and get a good resolution to what's going on."

A bipartisan federal funding deal has been reached to avoid a partial government shutdown, but it will only fund DHS and ICE for two weeks.

The deal would fund most of the government through the end of September, with the exception of the Department of Homeland Security. It still needs to pass the House before the Friday deadline.

Federal officials say ICE will be funded through Feb. 13 while lawmakers discuss operations.

"What we've been working on is making this operation safer, more efficient, by the book," White House 'Border Czar' Tom Homan said.

But those grieving a loss in the nursing community say there's still a long way to go.

"What I would say to Congress is keep working, guys," Rogers said. "You need to do something, and it needs to change. To continue to fund them, whether it's for a week or two weeks, it's not a good thing. They just need to stop."

For now, a small memorial honoring Alex Pretti sits outside Research Medical Center.

Fabian Rosales

"If you don't stand up and if you don't voice what you believe in, you may lose it," John Shryack said.

Fabian Rosales

While the vigil and protest took place outside Research Medical Center, company officials told KSHB 41 News those events were not affiliated with the hospital.

"The National Nurses United organized and sponsored vigil, one of many across the country, is not affiliated with Research Medical Center, our facilities, or HCA Midwest Health," HCA Midwest Health spokesperson Christine Hamele said in a statement. "Our commitment and passion are to provide high-quality, safe patient care to our patients, while building and supporting communities to create healthier tomorrows."

