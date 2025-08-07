Kansas City Palm Tree Club set to open Sept. 12 in Power and Light District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Palm Tree Club, Kansas City, Missouri’s newest entertainment spot, is set to open Sept. 12 in the Power & Light District.

The club, co-founded by DJ and producer Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, bills itself as offering “signature tropical energy and world-class hospitality.”

It will be the fourth Palm Tree Club to open in the U.S. Locations in Miami and Orlando opened in 2024. A location in Las Vegas opened in May.

“With everything we do at Palm Tree Club, our goal is to gather people together for unique and entertaining experiences,” Palm Tree Club co-founder Myles Shear said Thursday.

Courtesy Palm Tree Club

The club partnered with Live! Hospitality and Entertainment to bring the club to downtown Kansas City.

“We can’t wait for the community to enjoy this one-of-a-kind hospitality experience,” Shear said.

