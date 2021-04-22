Kansas City Parks to celebrate Earth Day with Spring clean up events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department will hold multiple clean up events to celebrate Earth Day.

The events will take place April 22-24. The department prepared litter kits with gloves and trash bags for anyone interested in participating.

Those kits can be picked up at eight of the city's community centers:

Brush Creek Community Center, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Garrison Community Center, 1124 East Fifth Street

Gregg/Klice Community Center, 1600 John Buck O'Neil Way

Hillcrest Community Center, 10401 Hillcrest Road

Line Creek Community Center, 5940 Northwest Waukomis Drive

Marlborough Community Center, 8200 The Paseo Boulevard

Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd Street

Tony Aguirre Center, 2050 W Pennway Street

People can register for the clean up events online.

The department also announced it will also launch its Partners in Parks program on Earth Day. The initiative would create partnerships bewteen businesses and neighborhood organizations to help monitor clean and improve parks and streets.