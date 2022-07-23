Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City police ask for help in finding man with dementia

Albert Wright
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Albert Wright missing.
Albert Wright
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 23:33:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen on Friday afternoon.

Albert Wright, 83, was last seen at St. Lukes Hospital in the Plaza. He is diagnosed with dementia.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts. Police said he sometimes wears glasses.

Wright was supposed to be driving back home to Blue Mound, Kansas.

He drives a 2011 Gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with Kansas Veteran License plate 6140.

Wright's family is concerned for his well being.

Anyone who sees him asked to call 911.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock