Kansas City police locate missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | KCPD said Camerillo has been located and is safe.

Original story | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen Thursday morning.

Denise M. Camerillo, 61, was last seen at her home in the 6800 block of Bellefontaine Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

Camerillo was last wearing a blue jacket, a cheetah print shirt, leopard print skinny jeans and a black wig with a feathered bang.

Police said she may have early stages of dementia.

Anyone who locates her is asked to contact 911.