Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City police locate missing woman

41 Template
41 Action News
41 Template
41 Template
Posted at 10:16 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 23:36:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | KCPD said Camerillo has been located and is safe.

Original story | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen Thursday morning.

Denise M. Camerillo, 61, was last seen at her home in the 6800 block of Bellefontaine Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

Camerillo was last wearing a blue jacket, a cheetah print shirt, leopard print skinny jeans and a black wig with a feathered bang.

Police said she may have early stages of dementia.

Anyone who locates her is asked to contact 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!