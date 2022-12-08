Kansas City police ask for help in locating missing woman traveling on Greyhound bus from Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was traveling on a Greyhound bus from Las Vegas, Nevada.

LaTonya Stephenson was traveling to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday when the bus made an unexpected stop in KCMO.

Stephenson, 35, told her family that she was in KCMO at 10:40 a.m., on Tuesday, but she's not been heard from or seen since.

Though it's not known what Stephenson was wearing, she did have a scarf on her head.

Stephenson has a mental health diagnoses and her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone who sees Stephenson is asked to call 911.

