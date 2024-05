KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Jaylan Anderson was last seen near the 7200 block of Virginia Avenue where he lives about 1:20 p.m.

Anderson was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Police say his family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who see Anderson is asked to contact 911.

—