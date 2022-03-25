Kansas City police, family ask for help in finding missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in finding a teen who's been missing since Wednesday night.

Desiree Marshall, 16, was last seen at 2316 east Meyer Boulevard at 8 p.m.

Marshall is about five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She was wearing a black hooded jacket and unknown colored pants.

Marshall, who isn't from Kansas City, has medical conditions that require care.

Anyone who sees Marshall is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5136.