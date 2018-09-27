Kansas City police looking for 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Missouri police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

Kyesha Crosby was last seen around 6 a.m. near 118th and Sycamore, police said. She was wearing a royal blue shirt and blue jogging pants.

Her hair was braided and she was carrying a hot pink book bag with a blue zipper, police said.

Crosby is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have no leads on her whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

