Kansas City Police looking for missing woman last seen on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for 29-year-old Sarah J. Lopez.

According to police, she was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday in and around Kansas City.

Police say she may have been headed toward the area of I-29 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.

Police say she has medical conditions and is currently off her needed medication.

Police say she has purple shoulder length hair, and was wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes with drawings on the toes of the shoe.

If you see her, call 911 or call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5043.