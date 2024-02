KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for 12-year-old Skylah L. Collins.

She was last seen in the 200 block of North Wheeling around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say she was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue jean overalls with house slippers.

If you see her, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.