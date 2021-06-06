Kansas City police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department died on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19.

According to a KCPD public information officer Donna Drake, the officer served with the department for 22 years.

"It is with a heavy heart we report the tragic loss of one of our own today," Drake said in an email. "This afternoon one of our officers passed away at the hospital after his battle with COVID-19. The officer was a dedicated officer who served our department for approximately 22 years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau."

The identity of the officer was not released.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas paid tribute to the officer after the announcement.

I am heartbroken to hear of the death of a longtime Kansas City police officer who passed away today from COVID-19. Our officers are on the front lines each day and in the past year, we have seen a new threat from COVID-19. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 6, 2021

"I am heartbroken to hear of the death of a longtime Kansas City police officer who passed away today from COVID-19," Lucas said. "Our officers are on the front lines each day and in the past year, we have seen a new threat from COVID-19."