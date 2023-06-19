Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City police respond to shooting at 41st, Prospect

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:36 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 20:36:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to KCPD, at around 6:48 p.m., police were dispatched to East 41st Street and Prospect Avenue after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival to the crime scene, police found a victim on the street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated as soon as more information will be made available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app