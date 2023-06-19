Kansas City police respond to shooting at 41st, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to KCPD, at around 6:48 p.m., police were dispatched to East 41st Street and Prospect Avenue after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival to the crime scene, police found a victim on the street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated as soon as more information will be made available.