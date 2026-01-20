Kansas City prepares for 2026 World Cup as Argentina fan shares excitement for matches

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

Kansas City is gearing up to host six FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, including a highly anticipated group stage showdown between Argentina and Algeria that has local fans buzzing with excitement.

Argentinian fan excited to see his team play in Kansas City

KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer will provide an update on World Cup preparations during a news conference Tuesday morning at 9:30, focusing on operational insights as the city prepares for its role in the global tournament.

The city will host four group stage matches, one round of 32 match, and one quarterfinal match during the 2026 World Cup.

For fans like Federico Carmona, an Argentinian living in Kansas City, the upcoming tournament represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see his national team play in his adopted hometown.

"I brought the passion that we have for soccer. Dreaming that one day I'll be able to see it," he said.

"Anything that has to do with the World Cup excitement ... I want to be there. I want to be part of this."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

