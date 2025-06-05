Kansas City Pridefest 2025: What you need to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Pridefest is celebrating 50 years in Kansas City with this year’s event.

This year’s Pridefest kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 6, with an opening night celebration at Theis Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

The event continues with the 2025 Pride Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade starts at Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard and makes its way down Broadway before turning east and concluding at Theis Park.

Additional events are planned from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., also at Theis Park.

Throughout the event, shuttle buses will transport festival-goers from several parking garages in the area to the drop-off located at 4800 Rockhill Road.

Attendees can park in any of the nine public parking garages on the Country Club Plaza, the University of Missouri - Kansas City Cherry Street Garage (Levels 2 and above) and at the Church of the Resurrection in Brookside, 5144 Oak Street.

Motorists will want to plan for extra time getting around the area during the weekend.

