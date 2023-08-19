Kansas City Public Schools affected by bus driver shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bus driver shortage that has recently affected multiple Kansas City-area school districts is now affecting Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS).

A spokesperson with the school district said in a statement to KSHB 41 on Saturday that it is "dealing with the effects of a shortage of bus drivers."

KCPS said it is working with STA, its transportation vendor, to hire enough drivers until all eligible students have reliable transportation to and from school.

"At KCPS, we understand the inconvenience this shortage may pose to our families and students," the statement said. "We are committed to providing the best customer service to our families by communicating any known route delays or closures in advance. Those directly affected have been notified with the most up-to-date information available."

The district said it is looking for solutions that would reduce disruptions.

KCPS did not say in its statement whether or not any routes have been discontinued.

—