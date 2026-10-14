KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last month, Kansas City said goodbye to a beloved entertainer, advocate and philanthropist.

For decades, Bruce Winter brought the iconic drag queen Melinda Ryder to life, creating a larger-than-life personality known for her sparkle, sharp wit and unwavering commitment to giving back.

But beyond the sequins and stage lights, friends say Melinda's true legacy was the impact she had on countless people and organizations across the metro.

—Watch: Kansas City remembers the legacy of drag icon and philanthropist Melinda Ryder—

Kansas City remembers the legacy of drag icon and philanthropist Melinda Ryder

More than three years ago, KSHB 41's Daniela Leon had the opportunity to sit down with Melinda Ryder, a Kansas City legend whose story is preserved in the Gay and Lesbian Archives of Mid-America (GLAMA) at UMKC.

"It’s important to know we are not lost in the mix," Melinda told Leon at the time. "We have done a lot for gay history across the country."

That interview highlighted Melinda's effort in narrating portions of the KC Rainbow Tour, a self-guided experience highlighting Kansas City's rich LGBTQ+ history, including stories that predate the Stonewall uprising.

"When I got into town in the '70s, I had to beg and beg to do a show," Melinda recalled. "The Cabaret was downtown at 10th and Oak."

What started as a struggle for acceptance eventually transformed into a decades-long career that cemented Melinda as one of Kansas City's most recognized drag performers and community advocates.

Alongside her longtime partner, Kirk, Melinda became a familiar face at Hamburger Mary's, where the pair helped host Drag Bingo events that raised money for countless causes.

Through those efforts, they supported cancer research, local charities and numerous nonprofit organizations throughout the Kansas City area.

Those contributions also extended to the Kansas City Museum, where Melinda donated artifacts from her career and helped raise money to support museum programming.

"Melinda Ryder donated so many artifacts to the museum, but also became kind of a part of our museum," said Lisa Shockley, Curator of Collections at the Kansas City Museum, "They actually did several fundraisers for the museum."

The museum celebrated Melinda's career through its "Arrive as a Star, Leave as as a Star" exhibit, which ran from spring 2025 through Valentine's Day 2026. The exhibit showcased decades of costumes, memorabilia and stories from a life devoted not only to entertaining audiences but also to building community.

"Melinda was one of the most kind people that I've ever known," Shockley said. "Here was somebody who was in a position to make a difference by raising money."

Last month, Melinda lost her battle with cancer.

In the days following her death, social media filled with tributes from organizations and community groups whose missions had been touched by her generosity.

Posts poured in from UMKC's GLAMA, Cornerstones of Care, local animal shelters, and many others, all sharing memories of an individual whose influence extended far beyond the stage.

For many, the loss is deeply personal.

"They became our friends, our friends, and our family," Shockley said. "It's really hard still to realize that Melinda isn't going to be doing bingo anymore, or stopping by. It's a personal thing as well."

Though the curtain has closed on an extraordinary career, many say Melinda Ryder's impact on Kansas City will shine for generations to come.

A celebration of life was held this past weekend. Meanwhile, several local businesses continue to host events honoring Melinda's memory while raising money for her partner, Kirk, during this difficult time.

