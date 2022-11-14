Kansas City residents prepare for 1st snowfall of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City area are putting down their rakes and reaching for their shovels.

"I'm not ready at all, it's cold," Roslyn Harris, who lives in Kansas City, said. "It's cold out here."

Ready or not, here it comes — the Kansas City area is expecting its first snowfall of the season and people like Harris spent Monday at the hardware store preparing.

"I'm here getting a shovel because last year my shovel broke," she said.

Westlake Ace Hardware in Brookside saw a lot of foot traffic Monday. People in need of shovels, salt, sand and de-icer.

"I'm not a Kansas City native, so moving here I've seen that people are very well prepared, because it can be a mixture of anything, or it can be all snow or all ice," said Julia Manker, general manager of Westlake Ace Hardware Brookside.

Manker spent Monday moving the soil and other lawn care items to the side, while moving in the salt and firewood. Manker also set out winter weather necessities for vehicles.

"It's definitely a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car, in the trunk of your car, you want to have some water and some snacks," Manker said. "Maybe a cell phone charger just to be safe and you also want to keep some ice melt with you if you do get stuck, because the ice melt works way better than the sand does."

While some customers aren't in favor of an early snowfall, others told KSHB 41 they're embracing it.

