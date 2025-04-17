Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City Residents Spend Strategically Amid Economic Concerns

Abbey Higginbotham
RuAnn Bottles
Faith Majors and Gary Lawson
Posted

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant.

New data shows that spending was unexpectedly strong last month, despite ongoing economic anxiety.

Kansas Citians say they’re becoming more intentional about their purchases.

Abbey Higginbotham

Abbey Higginbotham explained, "You spend it where you want to, you're just more strategic about it." She added, "It just means maybe I'm spending a little bit less somewhere else."

That reflects what the Commerce Department reported earlier this week – that demand remains high, even though consumer sentiment is low.

Faith Majors and Gary Lawson

Gray Lawson said, "Over the last couple of months, I would say I’m going out less. Definitely fewer times throughout the week."

Some say they are trying to stay ahead of potential tariff impacts by purchasing necessary items before prices rise further.

Similarly, Faith Majors expressed a desire to save more, "I definitely feel like I have decreased the amount that I'm going out to restaurants… just to save a little bit of money."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Gift of Sole - Learn More