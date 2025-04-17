Kansas City Residents Spend Strategically Amid Economic Concerns

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant.

New data shows that spending was unexpectedly strong last month, despite ongoing economic anxiety.

Kansas Citians say they’re becoming more intentional about their purchases.

Grant Stephens

Abbey Higginbotham explained, "You spend it where you want to, you're just more strategic about it." She added, "It just means maybe I'm spending a little bit less somewhere else."

That reflects what the Commerce Department reported earlier this week – that demand remains high, even though consumer sentiment is low.

Grant Stephens

Gray Lawson said, "Over the last couple of months, I would say I’m going out less. Definitely fewer times throughout the week."

Some say they are trying to stay ahead of potential tariff impacts by purchasing necessary items before prices rise further.

Similarly, Faith Majors expressed a desire to save more, "I definitely feel like I have decreased the amount that I'm going out to restaurants… just to save a little bit of money."

