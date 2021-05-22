Kansas City residents split on KCPD funding depending on where they live

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians are still digesting the news of KCPD's budget changes as the city redirects nearly $43 million into separate fund.

Many in the Northland who 41 Action News spoke with are not in favor of this plan.

Karen and Tom Swope have called the Northland home for more than 50 years.

"We pay our taxes, we do what we need to do and yet the Northland is on the back burner for some reason," Karen Swope said.

They were shocked to learn the city will shift more than $40 million dollars from KCPD's budget into a community services and prevention fund with the city.

"I don't support it a bit," Tom Swope said.

At Penguin Park in the Northland, resident Dustin Bennion brought his children to play and wants the money to stay with KCPD.

"We need to keep the money with the police, so they can continue to keep these places safe and public," Bennion said.

However, on the south side of the river, opinions on the topic shift.

"When I do see a police car, I am instantly fearful and nervous, prayerful," Kansas City resident Jacquinta Nelson said. "My goal is to make it home, in a lot of instances my people don't have that opportunity."

Her experiences with police led her to support this policy, and she said it's time for a change.

"Deescalation tactics, learn how to do mediation instead of always choosing violence first," Nelson said.

And she's not alone in how she feels.

"As long as it's going to a place that's actually going to help us," Kansas City resident Demetrius Franklin said, "because that's what they're here to do they're here to serve and protect us."