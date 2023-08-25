Kansas City roofers maneuver heat wave to complete jobs during busy season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everyone struggles in a heat wave, but imagine working for hours on a roof in record temperatures.

Despite the heat, demand for roof work is still at its peak.

Roofers are busy year-round, but it's just getting into the busiest season.

This year, it unfortunately lined up with a heat wave bringing record highs.

Nathan Dickson, owner of Restore Roofing and More, says the only way to beat the heat is to stay out of it as much as possible.

"It's real important that we get out there early in the morning," he said. “We usually just try to end around 3:00, because that’s when the guys are starting to get more exhausted.”

His crew also makes sure they stay hydrated, with plenty of time to rest to avoid overheating.

"Over time, you know you build up tolerance and they can stay out there longer, but as a team, we know when to tell each other to take breaks," he said. "And that’s the most important part, to check on each other and make sure we’re all doing okay and taking breaks as-needed.”

Realistically though, there's no magic bullet to beating the heat, no special tip to explain how they do it — it's just hard work.

—