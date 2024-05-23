Watch Now
Kansas City Royals announce Diesel/Shaquille O'Neal concert at Kauffman Stadium

Posted at 1:01 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 14:03:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shaquille O'Neal will perform a concert at Kauffman Stadium following the Kansas City Royals game on Friday, Aug. 9.

The former NBA player goes by the name DIESEL aka SHAQ and specializes in electronic dance music.

Fans attending the Aug. 9 Royals game can remain in the stadium after the Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals game and "Fireworks Friday" display for the concert.

The game begins at 7:10 p.m.

Fans can also purchase field passes for $25 to experience the concert from the infield. Season ticket members will receive communication for a special offer to add field passes to tickets in advance.

Game tickets and field passes can be purchased on the Royals' website.

DIESEL'S 1993 rap album, "Shaq Diesel," sold over a million copies. It reached number 25 on the Billboard 1100. O'Neal is the only athlete to have a platinum-selling album.

The Royals previously hosted several other concerts before and after games, including Brothers Osborne on March 30, 2023, Jake Owen on July 29, 2023 and the "I love the 90's" post-game concert on Aug. 27, 2022, which featured Vanilla Ice, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd and Treach of Naughty by Nature Live.

