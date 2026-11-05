Kansas City Royals catcher, Park Hill High School alum to ‘light up the city’ this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony returns for its 97th year, with help from one of Kansas City’s own.

Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen, who also graduated from Park Hill High School, is set to “flip the switch” to illuminate Country Club Plaza with thousands of lights.

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo Kansas City Royals' Carter Jensen celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

“The Plaza Lights are a Midwest staple that all Kansas Citians know and love, and to be able to do this in my hometown with my Kansas City family is an incredible honor,” Jensen said in a press release. “I can’t wait to help celebrate the holidays, and this city, with everybody in a place we all cherish. My family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity to help light up the city that raised me!”

The lighting ceremony will take place Nov. 26, and the lights will remain on through Jan. 10, 2027, according to a press release from Country Club Plaza.

The Nov. 26 event, which is open to the public and free to attend, kicks off at 5 p.m. Jensen will flip the switch at approximately 6:25 p.m.

Vocalocity, Miller Marley Dance Company, QUIXOTIC, and DJ Kirby Hamm are among the entertainment scheduled to perform at the ceremony, per a press release.

The latest information can be found on the Country Club Plaza website and social media.

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