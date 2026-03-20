Kansas City sets mark for earliest 90-degree day in recorded history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday was the earliest day of the year that Kansas City reached 90 degrees since at least 1888, when data was first recorded.

The National Weather Service said Friday afternoon the high temperature reached 90 degrees at Kansas City International Airport.

***All-Time Record***At 4:05pm this afternoon, KC has reached 90 degrees which is the record for earliest 90 degree day in KC history (going back to 1888) breaking the old record which was 91 degrees set on 3/21/1907!#RecordBreakingKC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 20, 2026

The previous record of the earliest 90-degree day was set on March 21, 1907, when the thermometer topped out at 91 degrees.

That wasn’t the only record broken on Friday. Friday’s high of 90 shattered the previous record high for March 20 in Kansas City of 82, which was set in 1953.

History made today in Kansas City.



We hit 90°, marking the earliest 90° day on record in 138 years of data.



That’s rare... even for Midwest weather.#mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/HIuPQDulfF — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 20, 2026

More records are possible on Saturday.

KSHB 41 Weather’s Caleb Chevalier is calling for highs in the low 90s across the area.

KSHB 41 Weather Update

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