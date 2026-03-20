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Kansas City sets mark for earliest 90-degree day in recorded history

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KSHB
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday was the earliest day of the year that Kansas City reached 90 degrees since at least 1888, when data was first recorded.

The National Weather Service said Friday afternoon the high temperature reached 90 degrees at Kansas City International Airport.

The previous record of the earliest 90-degree day was set on March 21, 1907, when the thermometer topped out at 91 degrees.

That wasn’t the only record broken on Friday. Friday’s high of 90 shattered the previous record high for March 20 in Kansas City of 82, which was set in 1953.

More records are possible on Saturday.

KSHB 41 Weather’s Caleb Chevalier is calling for highs in the low 90s across the area.

KSHB 41 Weather Update

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