Kansas City streetcar construction crews move rail into position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction work on the Kansas City Streetcar continued early Tuesday morning.

Crews moved 1,600 feet of rail from a staging area near 27th and Main streets to a work zone near Linwood Boulevard and Main Street.

Crews began the relocation work at 5 a.m. because it required temporarily closing streets. Doing the work early lessened the impact on the morning rush hour traffic.

The KC Streetcar expansion project will extend the streetcar line 3.5 miles from its current southern terminus at Union Station to the University of Missouri - Kansas City campus near 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard. Construction on the $350 million project should conclude in 2025.