Kansas City Streetcar rolling again after 5 days of maintenance work

Bryant Maddrick
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riders can use the Kansas City Streetcar again after five days of preventative maintenance and Riverfront Extension overhead wire work.

The streetcars began running again Saturday morning and will run with regular Saturday hours of 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., according to a news release from the KC Streetcar Authority.

Five streetcars will be running Saturday afternoon and evening for the 6:30 p.m. KC Current match at CPKC Stadium.

Among the work completed ahead of schedule thanks to 12-hour work days and good weather conditions were reconstruction of track slab on Delaware Street, and mill and overlay of the intersection at East 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard.

"We’re excited to welcome riders back as KC Streetcar service resumes ahead of schedule," Tom Gerend, Executive Director of the KC Streetcar Authority, stated in the news release. "We’re grateful for the hard work of the crews who completed this work safely and efficiently and appreciate the patience and support of our riders, businesses, and downtown community. This work was necessary to complete prior to the opening of the Main Street Extension on October 24."

