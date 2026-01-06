Kansas City takes first steps toward safer pedestrian crossings with proposed ordinance

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

Kansas City leaders are proposing an ordinance that could change how pedestrians cross the street, potentially reducing the need for button pushes and creating safer walking conditions throughout the city.

The proposed ordinance would establish clear programming standards for crosswalk signals, focusing on timing and automation.

Under the new rules, signals in busy areas - think around the Plaza, downtown, or around a busy metro station - could activate automatically instead of requiring pedestrians to push a button.

It could make for more efficient crossings for both vehicles and people walking with less "phantom signals" caused by accidental button pushes, while encouraging pedestrians to walk in crosswalks instead of jaywalking.

The initiative is part of Vision Zero, Kansas City's commitment to eliminate traffic deaths by 2030. The proposal also includes modernizing signal timing across the city.

One key technique outlined in the ordinance is called a leading pedestrian interval, which gives people walking a head start before drivers get a green light.

Federal Highway Administration research shows these intervals can reduce pedestrian-vehicle crashes by about 13%.

Other cities have seen significant safety improvements after implementing LPIS. New York reported a third fewer pedestrian injuries after adding leading pedestrian intervals, while Seattle saw nearly half as many injuries.

The measure is still early in the legislative process, but if adopted, it could create subtle changes with potentially life-saving results for Kansas City pedestrians.

