Kansas City tenants union ends 4-month rent strike; landlord agrees to make repairs, lower rents

Residents in a Raytown, Missouri, apartment building are celebrating what they call an historic victory for better living conditions. The Bowen Tower tenant union is ending the city's first-ever rent strike.

Over the last four months, tenants have been withholding rent to protest living conditions in the building, lack of communication from management and rent increases.

The tenants battled bed bugs, cockroaches, flooding problems and maintenance issues for months. Residents started organizing to form a tenant union in May 2025. In October, dozens of tenants refused to pay rent to Bowen Tower. They withheld nearly $110,000 in rent.

The management company has promised to make needed repairs and lower rents.

Elijah Brink is one of the nearly 30 residents preparing to pay rent in February after he's withheld rent payments since October.

"It's been very stressful," Brink said. "I'm glad to see that all of our hard work paid off."

His neighbor faced similar living conditions, demanding repairs and changes, but said his concerns were not being heard.

"The mold [in my apartment] was everywhere," Martez Cooper said. "My apartment was leaking. "We're not just holding our rent because we want extra money in our pocket. This is scary."

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver visited the apartment complex in January and listened to the residents concerns about living conditions in partially federally funded housing.

“After receiving several complaints from residents about the unacceptable conditions within Bowen Tower, I visited the property to better understand whether ownership was fulfilling commitments to tenants and meeting obligations that come with accepting federal funding. Following this visit, I’m pleased the situation has reached a mutually beneficial resolution," Cleaver told KSHB 41 News in a statement. “I cannot and will not remain silent in the face of dangerous and unacceptable conditions within federally supported housing. As the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance, I will continue fighting to ensure every resident across our congressional district has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.”

After four months of negotiating, the demands for safer living conditions are being met. The management group agreed in writing to schedule major repairs by March 2026 and lower rent prices up to $150 in every unit. The tenants will repay 35% of the withheld rent, excluding what has already been settled in court.

KC Tenant's lead organizer said that's about $25,000.

"Tenants ultimate power lies in their rent," Justin Stein said. "The rent tenants pay every month is what allows landlords to make their profits."

But the strike didn't go without retaliation.

"Me and my father were at risk of being evicted," Brink said. "I was restless. I didn't feel safe in this building."

All eviction notices have been dropped as part of the agreement with management. Tenants were also offered to renew their lease.

"I'm absolutely relieved," Brink said. "Heat in the building is being restored. We are seeing some progress, slowly. but surely."

KC Tenants is one of the largest renter unions in the country, successfully organizing and ending Kansas City's longest rent strike at Independence Towers in 2025.

Stein said nearby cities are catching on.

"Tenant unions are on the rise here in Kansas City and across the country," Stein said. "The rent strike is a very powerful tactic tenants can use and are increasingly using."

But the work at Bowen Tower isn't done. Management has to follow through on their promises over the next few months.

"This is just the beginning," Brink said. "I'm fighting for me and my neighbors in Raytown. We deserve safe, dignified housing."

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne reached out to several members of Bowen Tower management, but did not receive a response by this story's publication.

