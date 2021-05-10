Kansas City to host 3 art fairs in September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — September is going to be a busy month for Kansas City's art set.

The month will feature three consecutive weekends of art fairs in the heart of the city.

From Sept. 10-12, Art Westport will take back the streets of the midtown entertainment district after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers expect more than 100 of the area’s top artists to participate.

Art fair-goers will move south the following weekend.

From Sept. 17-19, Brookside will host its annual art fair. The Brookside Art Annual was canceled in 2020 and pushed back to September in 2021. The 2021 show will mark the 35th year of the event .

The following weekend features the the 90th annual Plaza Art Fair, which is back after last year’s event was canceled.